Strong-Severe Storms Friday afternoon-evening
All right temperatures starting off low 50s We got some areas of fog out there so take some extra time on your morning. People will respond beautifully this aft
By Chris Zelman
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 6:32 AM EDT
Temperatures starting off low 50s. We’ve got some areas of fog out there, so take some extra time on your morning commute. Temps will respond beautifully this afternoon on this St. Patrick’s Day. It is sunshine and shamrocks will hit midday temperature right around 70 degrees and 80 this afternoon. Turning partly cloudy this evening we’ll go from 76 to 62. And then for the overnight down to 52. with partly cloudy skies start off tomorrow. Unfortunately we do have a threat of severe thunderstorms tomorrow. It is marginal here in Albany, but just to the west, it is slight that puts us at a 10% chance of damaging winds 2% chance for Tornado and a 5% chance of large hail from 2pm to 9pm. An isolated thunderstorm is still possible in the morning on Saturday. Drier and cooler especially the mornings this weekend with highs in the low to mid 70s. We warm up next week.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

