THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - On Thursday, the Marguerite Neel Williams Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Georgia (MNW) in Thomasville announced the club will receive a generous gift donation from philanthropist and billionaire MacKenzie Scott.

This gift is a part of a larger collective gift of $281 million to 62 various Boys & Girls Club organizations and the Boys & Girls Clubs of America. The southwest Georgia club was chosen out of 4,700 clubs nation-wide.

The Marguerite Neel Williams Boys & Girls Clubs organization serves three club sites and approximately 1,100 youth throughout Thomas and Grady counties. They serve youth ages 6-18 and promote the health, social, educational, vocational, and character development of boys and girls.

“It is truly a blessing and a prayer answered to receive this totally unexpected gift from MacKenzie Scott. There are more than 4,700 Clubs nationwide, to be one of only 62 local club organizations selected to receive funding from Mrs. Scott is an honor and a reflection of the great work that we do locally to positively impact the lives of the youth and families that we serve. This gift will allow us to do so many wonderful things, such as, bring our Capital Campaign to a successful close, provide timely mental health services for our youth, families, and staff, enhance our staff as well as Club operations, programs and services, as well as serve a greater number of youth. The Jackie Robinson Boys & Girls Club in Cairo will receive a portion of these funds to assist with the great work that they do in addressing the needs of youth in that community.” “Gifts like this are rare and have incredible impact. As a result of the lingering pandemic, our youth and families need us now, more than ever!”

