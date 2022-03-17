A ‘blight’ problem: Albany leaders addressing dilapidated property issues
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany leaders want to address a blight problem with run-down properties across the Good Life City.
Ward 1 City Commissioner Jon Howard is set to address blight issues at the former Navy Clinic building in the 1900 block of McAdams Road.
Howard told WALB News 10 there have been issues at the property for over three decades.
