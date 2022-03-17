Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

A ‘blight’ problem: Albany leaders addressing dilapidated property issues

Albany leaders want to address a blight problem with run down properties across the Good Life...
Albany leaders want to address a blight problem with run down properties across the Good Life City.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany leaders want to address a blight problem with run-down properties across the Good Life City.

Ward 1 City Commissioner Jon Howard is set to address blight issues at the former Navy Clinic building in the 1900 block of McAdams Road.

Howard told WALB News 10 there have been issues at the property for over three decades.

Albany leaders want to address blight problems across the city. The city says the former Navy Clinic on McAdams Road has...

Posted by WALB News 10 on Thursday, March 17, 2022

Coming up on WALB News 10 at 5 and 6 p.m., WALB’s Nathalie Moreau will have how the city will address the blight problems across Albany.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albany Police Department
Two shot in Tuesday shooting, APD investigating
House Resolution 2116 is known as the “Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair...
Biden Administration strongly endorsing natural hair discrimination bill
The incident happened at Rainbow on South Slappey Boulevard early Wednesday night.
APD officer recovering after assault during arrest attempt
Armed robbery
APD: Man arrested in robbery assault incident
Thomas County
2 arrested, 1 wanted in Thomas Co. mobile home shooting

Latest News

WALB
‘12 years full of tears, yet still no answers’: Douglas family gather to honor Sandra Robinson
Sandra Robsinson was 32 years old when she was found dead in a Cellular Superstore on South...
‘12 years full of tears, yet still no answers’: Douglas family gather to honor Sandra Robinson
This is not a pass or fail excercise.
Recovery agencies practice emergency situations
Generic image
APD searching for suspect in Tuesday shooting