APD’s new RedSpeed school zone proposal heads to city commission

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - With the implementation of RedSpeed cameras across Albany, there also comes a lot of changes to school zones that have left many drivers with questions and concerns. The police department brought a new proposal to the city commission meeting to meet those concerns. WALB News 10′s Nathalie Moreau was there to learn all about the new proceedings.

The Albany Police Department (APD) is trying to get more signage for Redspeed areas like this, and now it’s up to the city commissioners to decide whether or not these will go into place.

“The request today was for approximately $275,000, that’s just for the equipment,” said APD Police Chief Michael Persley.

“That was one of the concerns that a lot of people had about not knowing when the school zones are having good flashers. So when you hear those concerns, the best thing to do is to go ahead and address it,” said Persley.

The red zone violations have racked up to around $700,000 across the city, and even the commissioners have fallen victim to driving over the speed limit.

“Okay, just wanted to know because I have donated so,” said Demetrius Young, Ward 6 Commissioner.

“We appreciate you. Some of my family has donated,” said Persley.

“The intent is that we use the proceeds from RedSpeed. We wanted to put the money back into the school zones, so we wanted to show the public this, so what your money is being spent on for the safety of the community,” said Persley.

The police department is asking for money from the RedSpeed fund that is allocated through the city, but commissioner Jon Howard sparked a discussion on funding.

“Why is it that the city is paying for it and the schools are run over by the school board?” said Jon Howard, Ward 1 Commissioner.

“I’ve worked for the city for 43 years. Every time we install a school flasher, it has been the city’s responsibility because it’s in the city’s right of way controlling traffic,” said Ken Breedlove, Interim City Engineer.

Since not all school zones would be funded through this initial proposal, Albany Mayor Bo Dorough did ask the department to look at alternative funding routes.

“Ask the school board and see if they want to refund, pay the difference of installing controllers elsewhere,” said Mayor Dorough.

Chief Persley says these cameras will continue to stay in place.

“As long as there are violators, we will continue to upgrade these school zones because again, we don’t want any fatalities. We don’t want any accidents to occur that can affect our children,” said Persley.

Both the mayor and the city commissioners will vote on this at their next meeting on Tuesday.

Nathalie Moreau was at one of the school zone areas where RedSpeed has some of their highest number of violations and she spoke to the parents about their thoughts on these school zones and the potential for new signage.

“We got to make things visible. Some people are visual people, and they need to see it versus somebody telling them. So the signage, I agree with it,” said, Timothy Robinson, father of Sherwood Acres Elementary student.

Chief Michael Persley says the signs have led to a positive outcome.

“We show a decrease in fines which meant that people are slowing down,” said Persley. “The intent is as more people engage, when they become cognizant of our cameras, then they will slow down,” said Persley.

Robinson says parents need to take responsibility and leave early to avoid speeding.

“The school crossing guard is only one person. They can only do what they can, but we as parents and our children, we got to make sure that they make it safe to our school,” said Robinson.

Out of all the RedSpeed school zones, 2302 Whispering Pines Road had the highest number of violations with over 1,000 since the start of January.

