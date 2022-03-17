Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

APD searching for suspect in Tuesday shooting

Generic image
Generic image(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is searching for a shooting suspect who was involved in a Tuesday night shooting incident that left two injured, according to the agency.

Police describe the shooter as a black male with dreadlocks, skinny build wearing an orange shirt, gray coat with jeans. Police also said there was a second black male described as stout and wearing a black or blue hoodie with black Adidas pants.

The March 15 shooting incident occurred around 6:44 p.m. in the 1500 block of Argonne Drive. Police arrived on the scene and found Vintrayvion Cross, 15, shot multiple times.

Cross’ injuries weren’t life-threatening and he is currently receiving treatment at a Macon hospital.

Police later learned a second victim, Brandon Thomas, 19, was also shot once and taken to the hospital.

Thomas told police after being struck by the bullet, he returned fire in self-defense and then went home and parked his car.

APD is still investigating the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the incident and the shooting suspects’ identification can call Crimestoppers at 229-436-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albany Police Department
Two shot in Tuesday shooting, APD investigating
House Resolution 2116 is known as the “Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair...
Biden Administration strongly endorsing natural hair discrimination bill
The incident happened at Rainbow on South Slappey Boulevard early Wednesday night.
APD officer recovering after assault during arrest attempt
The Family Dollar on Dawson Road applied for a liquor license.
Albany dollar store alcohol license sparks debate
An investigation is underway in the death of 19-year-old Jordan Benage, who died after he...
‘He was the light of my life’ Family speaks after 19-year-old dies from bus lift injuries

Latest News

WALB
‘12 years full of tears, yet still no answers’: Douglas family gather to honor Sandra Robinson
Sandra Robsinson was 32 years old when she was found dead in a Cellular Superstore on South...
‘12 years full of tears, yet still no answers’: Douglas family gather to honor Sandra Robinson
This is not a pass or fail excercise.
Recovery agencies practice emergency situations
Mayor of Albany - Mayor Bo Dorough
APD’s new RedSpeed school zone proposal heads to city commission