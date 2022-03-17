APD searching for suspect in Tuesday shooting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is searching for a shooting suspect who was involved in a Tuesday night shooting incident that left two injured, according to the agency.

Police describe the shooter as a black male with dreadlocks, skinny build wearing an orange shirt, gray coat with jeans. Police also said there was a second black male described as stout and wearing a black or blue hoodie with black Adidas pants.

The March 15 shooting incident occurred around 6:44 p.m. in the 1500 block of Argonne Drive. Police arrived on the scene and found Vintrayvion Cross, 15, shot multiple times.

Cross’ injuries weren’t life-threatening and he is currently receiving treatment at a Macon hospital.

Police later learned a second victim, Brandon Thomas, 19, was also shot once and taken to the hospital.

Thomas told police after being struck by the bullet, he returned fire in self-defense and then went home and parked his car.

APD is still investigating the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the incident and the shooting suspects’ identification can call Crimestoppers at 229-436-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.