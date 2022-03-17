Ask the Expert
Albany business to find new home in downtown

The Showroom, which offers the latest fashions and makeup services, will open its new doors on Front Street soon. It will be at 127 Front Street.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 2:24 PM EDT
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A business will soon call downtown Albany its new home.

The Showroom, which offers the latest fashions and makeup services, will open its new doors on Front Street soon. It will be at 127 Front Street.

🚨 IT’S A BIG DEAL🚨 First, we would like give praise to God🙌🏽 secondly we would like to THANK Esuites LLC. for allowing us the experience of the “SUITE LIFE” Mr. & Mrs. Ellis was really a blessing to us & we thank y’all for everything🥰 🗣With that being said, The SHOWROOM is MOVING🙌🏽 we are now apart of the Premier Front Street Market Downtown Albany, Georgia 🙌🏽 GRAND OPENING date TBA🥰 Location: 127 N. Front Street🥳 We are so excited & thankful for what’s ahead of us🙌🏽

Posted by The Showroom featuring R&B Fashions & Lady Like Fashion & Beauty Brand on Wednesday, March 16, 2022

The Showroom will be a part of the Front Street Market Development, downtown Albany officials said. Front Street Market is a commercial retail development made up of 10 properties on Pine Avenue and North Front Street.

The Showroom’s Kawambee Dorsey and Brittni Keith, also Albany natives, said downtown has always been the highlight of the Good Life City.

“From family outings to couples walking along the sidewalk sight-seeing, there are a lot of memories made in Downtown Albany and we knew it would be the perfect spot for The Showroom,” Dorsey said.

The grand opening is set for April 23.

Downtown Albany is in the early stages of a new master plan.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

