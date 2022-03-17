Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

3 indicted in 2021 Albany homicide

Alan Rashaad Crosby, aka Alan McCullors, Markese Rashan Bailey and Octavius Roy Drayton have...
Alan Rashaad Crosby, aka Alan McCullors, Markese Rashan Bailey and Octavius Roy Drayton have been indicted on several counts in connection to the death of Keshyah Marquis Farley, 19.(Gray News)
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Three men have been indicted in connection to a September 2021 homicide in Albany, according to Dougherty County Superior Court.

Alan Rashaad Crosby, aka Alan McCullors, Markese Rashan Bailey and Octavius Roy Drayton have been indicted on several counts in connection to the death of Keshyah Marquis Farley, 19.

Farley was killed Sep. 22, 2021, after a shooting in the 5000 block of McIver Drive.

The men have been indicted on the following counts:

  • Count 1: Malice murder
  • Count 2: Felony murder
  • Count 3: Aggravated assault
  • Count 4: Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
  • Count 5: Possession of a firearm by a first offender (Markese Rashan Bailey)
  • Count 6: Possession of a Firearm by a convicted felon (Octavious Roy Drayton)

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multi-car accident on Liberty Expressway
Multi-car accident causing delays on Liberty Expressway
Bernardo Thompson was indicted on felony murder, aggravated assault and firearm possession...
Man indicted in 2018 Devi’s Convenience Store killing
Anthony Boncimino, 47, was sentenced to 36 months in prison and three years of supervised...
Sycamore business owner sentenced in CARES Act loan fraud
Armed robbery
APD: Man arrested in robbery assault incident

Latest News

Wild Adventures is kicking off their 2022 season with new exhibits and a new event called...
Wild Adventures kicks off 2022 season with ‘Shamrock The Park’
A ‘blight’ problem: Albany leaders addressing dilapidated property issues
A ‘blight’ problem: Albany leaders addressing dilapidated property issues
The mural in Copeland's new shop shows the torch being passed onto her after 20 years.
Downtown Cairo festival celebrates new business opening
The Atkinson County high school community is mourning after a loss of one of their students
Atkinson Co. High School student passes away
Students at Albany State are demonstrating excellence in the classroom.
ASU students honored for perfect grade point averages