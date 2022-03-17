3 indicted in 2021 Albany homicide

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Three men have been indicted in connection to a September 2021 homicide in Albany, according to Dougherty County Superior Court.

Alan Rashaad Crosby, aka Alan McCullors, Markese Rashan Bailey and Octavius Roy Drayton have been indicted on several counts in connection to the death of Keshyah Marquis Farley, 19.

Farley was killed Sep. 22, 2021, after a shooting in the 5000 block of McIver Drive.

The men have been indicted on the following counts:

Count 1: Malice murder

Count 2: Felony murder

Count 3: Aggravated assault

Count 4: Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

Count 5: Possession of a firearm by a first offender (Markese Rashan Bailey)

Count 6: Possession of a Firearm by a convicted felon (Octavious Roy Drayton)

