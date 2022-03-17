‘12 years full of tears, yet still no answers’: Douglas family gather to honor Sandra Robinson

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Sandra Robinson was 32 years old when she was found dead in a Cellular Superstore on South Madison Street in Douglas on March 17, 2010.

GBI says they are still working to put the person responsible behind bars.

Mark Pro, GBI Special Agent In Charge in Douglas, says after 12 years, they’ve reopened and investigated leads that have been developed through the case agents. He says those leads have been followed upon.

“We just wanted to raise the community awareness that the investigation is still active and ongoing and we are seeking any information that may be out there,” Pro said.

The Douglas GBI, along with Sandra’s family and close friends, came together for a 12-year memorial at the Macedonia Baptist Church Wednesday night in her honor. After speaking with the family, I can feel the emotion and frustration that lingers through them from this tragedy.

Sandra’s son, Tray, spoke to the Douglas community with a heavy heart.

It’s a very sad and emotional day for the Robinson family as they remember the life of their mother, sister, daughter and friend, Ms Sandra Johnson. Tonight we are gathered here at Macedonia Baptist church in her honor. pic.twitter.com/4WzMK8iIbI — Alicia Lewis (@alicialewisontv) March 16, 2022

“This is, this is, heartbreaking. I was telling my grandmother, I didn’t want to come today and I told her I didn’t want to come because this breaks my heart and it’s like I’m reliving this again,” he said.

Sandra was loved by many around the community. Her mother says she is still devastated to this day knowing that her daughter’s killer is still free. The family is asking for help from the Douglas community and surrounding areas.

“If anybody knows anything pertaining to my mother’s death, speak up because it could be your family member and you can be in the same shoes that I’m in right now. Don’t keep quiet on this,” Tray said.

GBI is asking the community to call their tip line at 1 (800) 597-8477 if you know any information pertaining to this case. A $3,000 reward is being offered for any information leading to the arrest of those responsible.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.