South Ga. FLEX program builds up young entrepreneurs

FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) -Imagine having a chance to create your dream job before you’ve even entered the real world. Some southwest Georgia youngsters recently got their shot in a local entrepreneur competition.

With a $5,000 grand prize on the line, four finalists from Ben Hill and Irwin County Schools were given the business opportunity to show their talents and entrepreneurial skills in a competition.

The program presenting this opportunity is called the FLEX program, which has similar concepts to a show called Shark Tank.

After 15 long weeks of hard work, dedication and preparation, This year’s FLEX entrepreneur winner, Chloe Paulk, walked away with the grand prize.

Chloe is a senior at an Irwin county School. Her cakery business “Cake It With Chole” started off as a hobby she started when she was younger.

“It’s been really fun to run the business (and) interact with the community, but I’ve also learned skills that are going to last me way further than high school. And I’ll be able to use them out in the real world,” she said.

Chloe’s mom Hope Paulk is happy to see her daughter’s fruit of her labor come full circle. She said she’s watched her daughter put in countless hours of work to make her winnings a reality.

“A lot of balancing school and extracurricular activities and making sure she’s got her schedule so she knows what cakes are due when. I have to arrange appointments to get in my kitchen now to cook,”

Chloe plans to use the grand prize to purchase more equipment like a mixer and a double oven. She also said she wants to hire an employee to help with the business when she leaves for college.

Other students also won prizes for their business plans.

The 3rd place winner, Kali Yetes a senior at Fitzgerald College and Career, went home with $3000.

The 2nd place winners were Dameon Bell and Joshua Mobley, Seniors from Fitzgerald College and Career. The duo went home with $1500,

City leaders said FLEX will be a yearly program that will give other students across Southwest Georgia a chance to follow their entrepreneurial path.

