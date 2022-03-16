Ask the Expert
Salon owners discuss ways to combat hair discrimination

By Gabrielle Taite
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -While lawmakers on Capitol Hill decide what to do about hair discrimination legislation, a hairstylist at an Albany salon shares what she believes can be done on a different level, impacting us all at home.

Melissa Jackson is the owner of Reflections Hair Salon.


Melissa Jackson is the owner of Reflections Hair Salon. She says the representation of natural hair in the media plays a big part in changing the way we think about professionalism.(WALB)

“So anything we research on Google, automatically if you Google ‘hairstyles,’ a white person comes up. A white hairstyle comes up. You have to put ‘Black’ in front of everything that you Google in order for you to see yourself if you are African-American,” Jackson said. “I feel like certain things right there, it has to start right there. Promotion, marketing, all of that. Because what they market as ‘good’ and ‘clean’ and ‘the right way’ is white. It’s not Black. So until we see it there, I feel like we won’t see it in other places.”

One Georgia county added common hairstyles in the African-American community to their anti-discrimination policy last year. Deborah Tuff, the spokeswoman for Gwinnett County says it’s benefitted them.


Deborah Tuff is a Gwinnett County Spokesperson. She says the county is more focused on people's work ethic and results rather than their appearances.(WALB)

“As our country grows, and specifically our county grows, it becomes more diverse. And people are multifaceted with many abilities,” Tuff said.

Tuff tells me she’s seen tremendous change throughout the years and is happy to see natural hair and protective styles being celebrated in the media.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

