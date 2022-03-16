Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

More than 3 million bottles of Airborne Gummies recalled

The recall involves Airborne Gummies sold in blueberry pomegranate, orange and assorted fruit...
The recall involves Airborne Gummies sold in blueberry pomegranate, orange and assorted fruit flavors.(Consumer Product Safety Recall)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 11:31 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A recall has been issued for more than 3 million bottles of Airborne Gummies after dozens of injuries have been reported.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, 63- and 75-count bottles of Airborne Gummies have pressure buildup in the bottles, putting consumers at risk of injuries.

There have been at least 70 reports of the cap or seal popping off the bottles.

One person reported an eye injury that needed medical attention, while 18 others reported minor injuries from the pressure buildup.

UPC and lot codes for products impacted by the recall

The recall involves Airborne Gummies sold in blueberry pomegranate, orange and assorted fruit flavors.

The products included in the recall were sold at major retailers and pharmacies like Target, Walmart, CVS and Walgreens, in addition to other stores nationwide and online from May 2020 through February 2022.

Anyone with an unopened bottle should contact Reckitt by calling 1-888-266-8003 to return the product and receive a full refund.

Bottles that have already been opened are not subject to the recall as they would have released any pressure buildup and do not present an injury hazard.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albany Police Department
Two shot in Tuesday shooting, APD investigating
Armed robbery
APD: Man arrested in robbery assault incident
House Resolution 2116 is known as the “Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair...
Biden Administration strongly endorsing natural hair discrimination bill
The incident happened at Rainbow on South Slappey Boulevard early Wednesday night.
APD officer recovering after assault during arrest attempt
Thomas County
2 arrested, 1 wanted in Thomas Co. mobile home shooting

Latest News

President Joe Biden meets virtually with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin in the Oval Office...
Biden’s St. Patrick’s Day scrambled by Irish PM’s COVID case
FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2018 file photo, the PayPal logo appears on a screen at the Nasdaq...
PayPal enables customers to send money to Ukrainians
FILE - A graduation-themed mural is seen on the Howard University campus, July 6, 2021, in...
FBI eyeing 6 suspects after HBCU bomb threats
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: Child was driving truck that struck van killing 9
FILE - Law enforcement officers block off the entrance to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School...
Parkland families welcome $127.5M federal settlement