More rain and storms this week

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Widespread rain continues through the evening into Wednesday morning across SGA. Expect periods of heavy rain and patchy morning fog. Although most of the rain moves out by midmorning isolated showers and thunderstorms are still possible during the afternoon. Storms could become strong to severe with threats of hail and damaging winds.

As an area of low pressure tracks northeast, drier conditions are back Thursday for a beautiful St. Patrick’s Day. You’ll find perfect weather for festivities under mostly sunny skies and highs mid-upper 70s.

Next weather maker pushes out of Texas Friday bringing the another round of rain and potentially strong-severe storms. SPC has placed SGA in a Slight Risk for strong-severe storms through the afternoon and evening.

Showers and thunderstorms move out early Saturday just in time for quiet and dry weekend. Sunshine is back with lows in the 50s and highs low 70s Saturday. Spring arrives Sunday with seasonal temperatures lows in the mid 40s followed by highs in the mid 70s.

Warmer 80s early next week as rain chances creep back late Tuesday.

