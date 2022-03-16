How market cycles are impacting retirees

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - In today’s economy, retirement plans are on the top of the list for upcoming retirees.

On Tuesday, WALB’s Jim Wallace sat down with Kent Patrick with Bush Wealth Management. He talked about market cycles and how it impacts retirement.

“Tell me about market cycles and what they mean for retirees and retirement,” said Wallace.

“Market cycles play a very important role in somebody’s retirement years. If you are somebody who is relying on a fixed income, maybe you are relying on social security plus income from other investments, the market cycle heavily dictates how long your money is going to last in your retirement years. And one of the things that we’re unfortunately seeing the last 12 months is inflation. Jumping up to almost 8 percent. Inflation can be one of the largest threats to somebody who is in their retirement years on a fixed income. So that’s why it’s important to work with a financial advisor that you trust. Who knows your situation and who can make the right recommendations for you,” Patrick said.

“What can people do as they see inflation continue to cycle up right now? What are your thoughts about what people might want to do?” asked Wallace.

“That’s a great question, Jim. One thing that is the greatest hedge against inflation is our domestic stock market or equities, as you hear people talk about. That is one of the best ways to hedge against it. Because typically our large corporations, they are not necessarily eating all of that cost. A lot of times they are passing the costs on to consumers, which ultimately fattens the corporation’s profits. If you can have some exposure to the stock market, even though you may be conservative, you may wait to look at more of a blue-chip type stock. Somebody paying more, somebody who is more dividend-focused, that might could increase some of that retirement income for you,” said Patrick.

“We know the baby boomers are reaching retirement age right now. A lot of people putting off retirement. We are hearing about people actually going back to work now, concerned about the cost of living,” Wallace said.

“Yes, that’s a true concern. If you look at the unemployment numbers, it’s actually starting to see a little of the shadow of the baby boomers going back to work. It’s unfortunate, you want people to be able to enjoy those retirement years. And I think that’s a testament to why it’s so important to plan financially. The sooner you start, normally the easier it is to accomplish those goals. "

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.