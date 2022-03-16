Some showers possibly through the mid morning hours, otherwise a lot of clouds low 60s, we will see sunshine in the middle of the day, by afternoon getting to the mid 70s and then some scattered thunderstorms to end the day. There is an isolated potential that one of these thunderstorms could turn strong. An upper level low swinging through the area maximizes the instability by then. There’s a 5% chance damaging winds and large hail chance from 2 to 7 PM from west to east across our area for this evening. Tonight patchy fog temperature falling from the mid 70s in the mid-50.s Another marginal risk on Friday, so tomorrow will be the nicest day this work week as temperatures will top off near 80. St. Patrick’s Day with a big smile we got coming in this weekend. Drier and it cooler this weekend warming next weekend of the mid 80s.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.