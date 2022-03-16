Farmers fear business impact due to high gas prices

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Farmers across Southwest Georgia are calling for community support to survive this growing season as they are worried about higher gas prices causing fewer travelers along I-75.

Bob Welker, the owner of Berry Good Farms, said that the increased gas prices will have a big impact on his business.

Welker added he’s already felt the impacts of fewer travelers on the road and has experienced this before.

It was back in 1982 when there was a similar increase in gas prices but Welker said he was in the hotel business in Tifton at the time.

“It’s a disaster. When you’re used to a 60 to 70% occupancy in a motel and (then) all of a sudden, you’re down to 40 to 50% every night,” Welker said.

Welker expects to feel a major impact on his business if gas prices continue to rise. He also fears other problems like inflation could make the impact even worse than it was back then.

“If someone has a tight budget, I think it’s a sure thing that we’ll feel it,” he said.

Add that to the fact that a late-season freeze destroyed about 25% of Welker’s blueberries this year. He said he relies on the interstate for a large portion of his business.

“We advertise nationally and up and down the interstate and surrounding states. We do a lot of business out in Florida and Alabama,” Welker said.

He also said he gets business from people traveling in RVs from Michigan and Ohio. Those people, however, might decide to stay home this year.

He hopes the nearby community will come and support him and other local, small growers.

Welker said for a backup plan, he could go to more public markets on the weekends to try to sell his fruit. But a big part of his job is picking the fruit from his farm, something he will lose if travel decreases.

