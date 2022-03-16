City wants better signage for Albany school speed zones

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany leaders want better signage to alert drivers when they cross into a school speed zone.

Currently, the city has over $700,000 in fines collected from school zone speeders. City leaders want to use this funding towards better signage.

