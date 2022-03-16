Ask the Expert
City wants better signage for Albany school speed zones

By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany leaders want better signage to alert drivers when they cross into a school speed zone.

Currently, the city has over $700,000 in fines collected from school zone speeders. City leaders want to use this funding towards better signage.

Coming up on WALB News 10 at 5 and 6 p.m., WALB’s Nathalie Moreau will break down what this means for school speed zones.

