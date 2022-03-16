Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

CDC says risk of COVID-19 on cruise ships has lowered from earlier in the year

Despite a drop in a potential health threat, the CDC says cruise passengers should still be...
Despite a drop in a potential health threat, the CDC says cruise passengers should still be fully vaccinated and take other steps, including wearing masks indoors and in crowded areas.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 12:49 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says getting on a cruise ship is less risky than it was earlier this year.

Taking a trip on a big boat is now classified as a level two destination, with “moderate” levels of COVID-19.

The scale is based on one to four, with four being the greatest potential threat.

In mid-February, the risk level was at a three.

Despite a drop in a potential health threat, the CDC says cruise passengers should still be fully vaccinated and take other steps, including wearing masks indoors and in crowded areas.

The updates come as the United States enters its third year of the coronavirus pandemic. (CNN, CBS, KSBY, STANFORD MEDICINE, TWITTER @BARACKOBAMA)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multi-car accident on Liberty Expressway
Multi-car accident causing delays on Liberty Expressway
Bernardo Thompson was indicted on felony murder, aggravated assault and firearm possession...
Man indicted in 2018 Devi’s Convenience Store killing
Alan Rashaad Crosby, aka Alan McCullors, Markese Rashan Bailey and Octavius Roy Drayton have...
3 indicted in 2021 Albany homicide
Anthony Boncimino, 47, was sentenced to 36 months in prison and three years of supervised...
Sycamore business owner sentenced in CARES Act loan fraud
Armed robbery
APD: Man arrested in robbery assault incident

Latest News

A volunteer of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces assists a woman to cross the street in...
Russian missiles hit near Lviv airport as strikes continue
Russia may have the more powerful military, but Ukrainians say their tenacity and...
Volunteers get creative assisting Ukrainian troops
FILE - Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk to each...
Biden looks to assess where China’s Xi stands on Russia war
Wild Adventures is kicking off their 2022 season with new exhibits and a new event called...
Wild Adventures kicks off 2022 season with ‘Shamrock The Park’
A ‘blight’ problem: Albany leaders addressing dilapidated property issues
A ‘blight’ problem: Albany leaders addressing dilapidated property issues