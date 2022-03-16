Biden Administration strongly endorsing natural hair discrimination bill

Ask the Expert
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Biden Administration’s Office of Management and Budget is strongly endorsing a bill to protect Americans from discrimination when it comes to natural hair.

House Resolution 2116 is known as the “Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair Act of 2022″ or the “CROWN Act.”

It would prohibit discrimination based on hair texture or style associated with a particular race or ethnicity. Those styles include locs, cornrows, braids, twists, bantu knots and afros.

The bill would require this type of discrimination to be treated as if it were a race or national origin discrimination under the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the Fair Housing Act and certain other federal civil rights laws.

Currently in Georgia, the CROWN Act is law in Stockbridge and East Point, along with Clayton and Gwinnett counties.

On WALB News 10 at 5 and 6 p.m. on Wednesday, WALB’s Gabrielle Taite will have more on what this proposed bill means for people in Southwest Georgia.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

