Baconton officials introduce new yard incentive

By Keshawn Ward
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
BACONTON, Ga. (WALB) - Some residents hate when their neighbors aren’t keeping their grass cut, but Baconton officials have come up with a creative incentive for homeowners.

A new friendly competition is all about residents keeping their yard beautiful and if they win, their utility bill will be paid for the month.

“We wish that the citizens of Baconton could take as much pride in the city as our city leaders do because our city leaders are putting a lot of effort to make this place a beautiful place to live in,” said William Cranford, Baconton resident.

William Cranford won back in December and he loves how this keeps everybody on top of their yard.
Cranford won the yard incentive competition in December and he loves how this keeps everybody on top of their yard.

And whether you consider this a war of neighborhoods or an effort to clean your yard, Baconton mayor Annette Morman believes it’s uniting the city.

“They (residents) have been receptive and happy about it. And as you look in the city of Baconton, you drive around and you see beautification yards everywhere,” said Morman.

Mayor Annete Morman said she may change the format by giving out cash in the near future.
City officials tour throughout the city to see what stands out to them.

The mastermind behind the incentive idea was district five councilmen Johnny Jackson. He said what catches his eye out of everything is the landscaping.

“Everyone in that inspires others to do the same for their properties and enhancing their property value of it goes up,” said Jackson.

The master mind of this idea was district five councilmen Johnny Jackson.
Jackson said once Baconton officials determine who won each month, they place a Baconton’s best yard sign on the winner’s yard.

City officials want to give everybody an opportunity to win this but residents can only win once a month.

Morman said she may change the format of the incentive by giving out cash in the near future.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

