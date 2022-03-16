Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

APD officer recovering after assault during arrest attempt

The incident happened at Rainbow on South Slappey Boulevard early Wednesday night.
The incident happened at Rainbow on South Slappey Boulevard early Wednesday night.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany police officer is recovering after being assaulted while trying to take a suspect into custody, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

The incident happened at Rainbow on South Slappey Boulevard early Wednesday night.

An APD spokesperson said the officer was trying to handcuff a shoplifting suspect, later identified as Michael David Hudson, 34.

Police said the officer was hit several times in the face with multiple objects, including the officer’s taser, when the suspect became angry in the incident.

Hudson was taken to the Dougherty County Jail and was charged with aggravated assault, robbery by sudden snatching, theft by shoplifting, obstruction of an officer and interference with government property.

Police said the officer had a laceration to his head but will be okay and will return to work soon.

An APD spokesperson also said the department is aware of a social media video about the incident that is circulating around.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multi-car accident on Liberty Expressway
Multi-car accident causing delays on Liberty Expressway
Bernardo Thompson was indicted on felony murder, aggravated assault and firearm possession...
Man indicted in 2018 Devi’s Convenience Store killing
Alan Rashaad Crosby, aka Alan McCullors, Markese Rashan Bailey and Octavius Roy Drayton have...
3 indicted in 2021 Albany homicide
Anthony Boncimino, 47, was sentenced to 36 months in prison and three years of supervised...
Sycamore business owner sentenced in CARES Act loan fraud
Armed robbery
APD: Man arrested in robbery assault incident

Latest News

Wild Adventures is kicking off their 2022 season with new exhibits and a new event called...
Wild Adventures kicks off 2022 season with ‘Shamrock The Park’
A ‘blight’ problem: Albany leaders addressing dilapidated property issues
A ‘blight’ problem: Albany leaders addressing dilapidated property issues
The mural in Copeland's new shop shows the torch being passed onto her after 20 years.
Downtown Cairo festival celebrates new business opening
The Atkinson County high school community is mourning after a loss of one of their students
Atkinson Co. High School student passes away
Students at Albany State are demonstrating excellence in the classroom.
ASU students honored for perfect grade point averages