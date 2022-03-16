APD officer recovering after assault during arrest attempt

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany police officer is recovering after being assaulted while trying to take a suspect into custody, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

The incident happened at Rainbow on South Slappey Boulevard early Wednesday night.

An APD spokesperson said the officer was trying to handcuff a shoplifting suspect, later identified as Michael David Hudson, 34.

Police said the officer was hit several times in the face with multiple objects, including the officer’s taser, when the suspect became angry in the incident.

Hudson was taken to the Dougherty County Jail and was charged with aggravated assault, robbery by sudden snatching, theft by shoplifting, obstruction of an officer and interference with government property.

Police said the officer had a laceration to his head but will be okay and will return to work soon.

An APD spokesperson also said the department is aware of a social media video about the incident that is circulating around.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.