APD: Man arrested in robbery assault incident

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) arrested a suspect involved in a robbery assault incident that occurred on Monday, according to the agency.

On March 14, Dorion Revills, 26, robbed a female victim after he forced her at gunpoint to transfer $400 from her Chime and Apple Pay accounts to his Chime and Apple pay accounts.

Police said the victim visited Revills at his home but when she tried to leave, Revills stopped her and told her she wasn’t going anywhere. Revills then proceeded to physically attack her.

Police performed a search warrant at Revill’s home and recovered evidence that substantiated the victim’s account of what occurred.

Revills was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was taken to the Dougherty County Jail.

