Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

APD: Man arrested in robbery assault incident

Armed robbery
Armed robbery(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 4:29 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) arrested a suspect involved in a robbery assault incident that occurred on Monday, according to the agency.

On March 14, Dorion Revills, 26, robbed a female victim after he forced her at gunpoint to transfer $400 from her Chime and Apple Pay accounts to his Chime and Apple pay accounts.

Police said the victim visited Revills at his home but when she tried to leave, Revills stopped her and told her she wasn’t going anywhere. Revills then proceeded to physically attack her.

Police performed a search warrant at Revill’s home and recovered evidence that substantiated the victim’s account of what occurred.

Revills was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was taken to the Dougherty County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multi-car accident on Liberty Expressway
Multi-car accident causing delays on Liberty Expressway
Bernardo Thompson was indicted on felony murder, aggravated assault and firearm possession...
Man indicted in 2018 Devi’s Convenience Store killing
Alan Rashaad Crosby, aka Alan McCullors, Markese Rashan Bailey and Octavius Roy Drayton have...
3 indicted in 2021 Albany homicide
Anthony Boncimino, 47, was sentenced to 36 months in prison and three years of supervised...
Sycamore business owner sentenced in CARES Act loan fraud

Latest News

Wild Adventures is kicking off their 2022 season with new exhibits and a new event called...
Wild Adventures kicks off 2022 season with ‘Shamrock The Park’
A ‘blight’ problem: Albany leaders addressing dilapidated property issues
A ‘blight’ problem: Albany leaders addressing dilapidated property issues
The mural in Copeland's new shop shows the torch being passed onto her after 20 years.
Downtown Cairo festival celebrates new business opening
The Atkinson County high school community is mourning after a loss of one of their students
Atkinson Co. High School student passes away
Students at Albany State are demonstrating excellence in the classroom.
ASU students honored for perfect grade point averages