2 arrested, 1 wanted in Thomas Co. mobile home shooting

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Two people have been arrested and one is wanted after a shooting in Thomas County, according to the Thomas County Sheriff’s office.

It happened at Cypress Point Mobile Home around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday night.

Cpt. Steve Jones said multiple rounds of gunfire were shot into a mobile home with adults, along with an infant inside. He said no one was hit.

Three suspects fled Asher Lane in a white Dodge Caravan with a loud muffler, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said they made contact with the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office to help find the suspects.

Colquitt County deputies checked the residence of James Hogg. Hogg wasn’t home but the vehicle was found on Zion Grove Church Road near Vinson Road along with Hogg and the other suspects, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said Hogg,17, and a 15-year-old suspect attempted to flee but were arrested.

A third suspect is still on the run.

The sheriff’s office also said a firearm was recovered during the arrest.

If you have any information, call the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 225-3300.

