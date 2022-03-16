Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

2 arrested, 1 wanted in Thomas Co. mobile home shooting

Thomas County
Thomas County(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Two people have been arrested and one is wanted after a shooting in Thomas County, according to the Thomas County Sheriff’s office.

It happened at Cypress Point Mobile Home around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday night.

Cpt. Steve Jones said multiple rounds of gunfire were shot into a mobile home with adults, along with an infant inside. He said no one was hit.

Three suspects fled Asher Lane in a white Dodge Caravan with a loud muffler, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said they made contact with the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office to help find the suspects.

Colquitt County deputies checked the residence of James Hogg. Hogg wasn’t home but the vehicle was found on Zion Grove Church Road near Vinson Road along with Hogg and the other suspects, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said Hogg,17, and a 15-year-old suspect attempted to flee but were arrested.

A third suspect is still on the run.

The sheriff’s office also said a firearm was recovered during the arrest.

If you have any information, call the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 225-3300.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened on Highway 19 South at Cedric Street.
3 hurt in Lee Co. crash
Albany Police Department
Two shot in Tuesday shooting, APD investigating
She is wanted on arson and assault charges.
APD: Woman wanted on arson, assault charges
It happened in the 2800 block of North Slappey Boulevard around 7 a.m.
Albany coroner urges safety after pedestrian hit and killed
1 arrested in Hillside Drive home invasion
1 arrested in Hillside Drive home invasion

Latest News

House Resolution 2116 is known as the “Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair...
Biden Administration strongly endorsing natural hair discrimination bill
Currently, the city has over $700,000 in fines collected from school zone speeders. City...
City wants better signage for Albany school speed zones
Albany Police Department
Two shot in Tuesday shooting, APD investigating
Imagine having a chance to create your dream job before you even entered the real world. Some...
South Ga. FLEX program builds up young entrepreneurs