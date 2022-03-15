Georgia Senate passes bill to suspend state’s gax tax through end of May

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia Senate has passed the state gas tax suspension bill after the Senate Finance Committee and Georgia State House approved it.

The bill now heads to Gov. Brian Kemp for signing, which he has already indicated he will do. Once signed into law, the gas tax would be suspended through May 31, although Kemp can later extend the suspension.

With gas prices at record highs, the measure would temporarily suspend the state tax that consumers pay for each gallon of gas.

Currently, Georgia’s gas tax is 29 cents a gallon for gasoline. For diesel, the state tax is almost 33 cents a gallon.

At the federal level, U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock told CBS46 last week he’s working on legislation in Washington D.C. to cut federal gas taxes for much longer.

Return to CBS46 for updates on this developing story.

