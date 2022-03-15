Thomas Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for wanted sex offender

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a wanted sex offender, according to a Facebook post from the law enforcement agency.

Michael Kevin Brown is wanted for two counts of failure to register as a sex offender.

Anyone with information on Brown’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office criminal investigations division at (229) 225-3315.

