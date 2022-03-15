Thomas Co. Central High School students raise money for Ukraine

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) -At Thomas County Central High School (TCC), one senior is changing his community and making a difference through fundraising for Ukraine.

The student-led donation campaign partnered with the humanitarian aid organization, Samaritan’s Purse, to raise both awareness and money for the people who are suffering in Ukraine.

The money will be used to set up a mobile field hospital to help both those still in Ukraine and refugees. Many hospitals are in Ukraine have been damaged or destroyed.

Some TCC students hope that American citizens have empathy for people who are suffering.

Norman Desourdy is a senior at TCC and the founder of the fundraiser for Ukraine.

“It doesn’t matter whether it’s Russia, Ukraine, Poland. It doesn’t matter. The same thing should’ve happened with Syria, but look what happened there,” Desourdy said. “We didn’t help, and they’re still suffering. So how about we don’t do that with Ukraine? We make a difference now, so that way they can return to normality.”

Staff at TCC emphasize that people might want to place themselves in others’ shoes when condos donation.

Stan McLeod is the Service Learning Coordinator for Thomas County Schools.

“I hope that our community realizes how fortunate we are that we are not having to face what particularly the ladies, the women, the elderly, and the children,” McLeod said. “The orphan children that I’m seeing each day that are coming out of there, their homes being, their facilities being bombed, pregnancy centers whatever it is. So I just hope that our local community and our students are aware that we’re so blessed and so fortunate not to have to deal with that because as Norman said, one day we may be facing something like that. Maybe not part of the Ukraine/Russian deal, but something else,” said McLeod.

The steps for donating are simple and easy. People can donate at the school or scan the QR code on the fundraiser’s official flyer.

Desourdy tells me that any amount of donations is accepted and welcomed, as anything helps.

