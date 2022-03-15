A number of events coming up at Flint River Entertainment Complex

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Celebrations, live music, public gatherings and entertainment options are ramping up as COVID-19 cases trend down.

Flint River Entertainment Complex Director of Partnerships Harry Day said for 2022, they are getting back into the swing of things after having to hit the pause button because of COVID-19.

“When we first started here in 2018, it was late in the year, so we didn’t get a full year. Then, the pandemic hit,” said Day.

Day said since the start of 2022, they’ve been constantly planning for what’s next, excited to get back into the regular arenas for entertainment.

Day said the pandemic did give them new ways to strategize and appreciate what Albany has to offer.

″The great thing about Albany is that we have the privilege of having a Veteran’s Park Amphitheater outdoors. We shifted our focus to doing more outdoor activities,” said Day.

Like First Friday events, drive-in movies and outdoor concerts, they’ve even made some long-term changes.

“We don’t do paper tickets anymore. It’s all paperless. A lot of our concessions are paperless. We don’t accept cash if we can,” said Day.

Harry Day is the director of partnerships at the Flint River Entertainment Complex. (WALB)

Since they’ve started planning for 2022, Day said it’s obvious people are ready to get back into the entertainment world. Choosing specific shows not only from public input but also through what can bring the biggest crowd to Albany.

″A lot of the events we have done in 2022 have been complete sell-outs. We have five different markets that we represent. So, we look at what events are successful in other markets like Macon, Augusta and Savannah,” said Day.

Some of the shows they have coming up are the Loomis Brothers’ Circus, the Oakridge Boys, the Southwest Georgia home and Garden Expo and the David Mann comedy show.

″A lot of the same success that we’ve seen in our other markets with Macon and Augusta, we’re starting to see those here. It’s just taking us a little longer because we had a little pause there, but we’re seeing the number we need to see,” said Day.

