GBI offering reward in 2010 Douglas killing
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is offering a $3,000 reward leading the arrest and conviction of those responsible in a 2010 killing in Douglas.
Sandra Latrail Robinson, 32, was found dead inside a Douglas cellphone store on March 17, 2010.
The GBI said she was killed between 6-7 p.m., which is when the store was open.
“We want Mrs. Robinson’s family and the Douglas community to have closure in this case,” the Douglas Police Department said in a Facebook post.
Thursday marks 12 years since Robinson was found dead.
Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI Douglas Office at (912) 389-4103. Anonymous tips can also be given by calling the GBI Tip Line at (1-800) 597-8477.
