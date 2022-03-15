Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

GBI offering reward in 2010 Douglas killing

Sandra Latrail Robinson, 32, was found dead inside a Douglas cellphone store on March 17, 2010.
Sandra Latrail Robinson, 32, was found dead inside a Douglas cellphone store on March 17, 2010.
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 12:49 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is offering a $3,000 reward leading the arrest and conviction of those responsible in a 2010 killing in Douglas.

Sandra Latrail Robinson, 32, was found dead inside a Douglas cellphone store on March 17, 2010.

The GBI said she was killed between 6-7 p.m., which is when the store was open.

If you have any information on the death of Mrs. Sandra Robinson, please reach out to the GBI or the Douglas GA Police...

Posted by Douglas GA Police Department on Tuesday, March 15, 2022

“We want Mrs. Robinson’s family and the Douglas community to have closure in this case,” the Douglas Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Thursday marks 12 years since Robinson was found dead.

Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI Douglas Office at (912) 389-4103. Anonymous tips can also be given by calling the GBI Tip Line at (1-800) 597-8477.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albany Police Department
Two shot in Tuesday shooting, APD investigating
House Resolution 2116 is known as the “Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair...
Biden Administration strongly endorsing natural hair discrimination bill
The incident happened at Rainbow on South Slappey Boulevard early Wednesday night.
APD officer recovering after assault during arrest attempt
The Family Dollar on Dawson Road applied for a liquor license.
Albany dollar store alcohol license sparks debate
An investigation is underway in the death of 19-year-old Jordan Benage, who died after he...
‘He was the light of my life’ Family speaks after 19-year-old dies from bus lift injuries

Latest News

WALB
‘12 years full of tears, yet still no answers’: Douglas family gather to honor Sandra Robinson
Sandra Robsinson was 32 years old when she was found dead in a Cellular Superstore on South...
‘12 years full of tears, yet still no answers’: Douglas family gather to honor Sandra Robinson
This is not a pass or fail excercise.
Recovery agencies practice emergency situations
Generic image
APD searching for suspect in Tuesday shooting
Mayor of Albany - Mayor Bo Dorough
APD’s new RedSpeed school zone proposal heads to city commission