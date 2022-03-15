GBI offering reward in 2010 Douglas killing

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is offering a $3,000 reward leading the arrest and conviction of those responsible in a 2010 killing in Douglas.

Sandra Latrail Robinson, 32, was found dead inside a Douglas cellphone store on March 17, 2010.

The GBI said she was killed between 6-7 p.m., which is when the store was open.

If you have any information on the death of Mrs. Sandra Robinson, please reach out to the GBI or the Douglas GA Police... Posted by Douglas GA Police Department on Tuesday, March 15, 2022

“We want Mrs. Robinson’s family and the Douglas community to have closure in this case,” the Douglas Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Thursday marks 12 years since Robinson was found dead.

Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI Douglas Office at (912) 389-4103. Anonymous tips can also be given by calling the GBI Tip Line at (1-800) 597-8477.

