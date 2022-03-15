First Alert Weather
Wetter, with a risk of Severe Storms
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 6:51 AM EDT
Rain is likely by this afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms keeps it wet overnight with scattered thunderstorms Wednesday. There’s a Marginal Risk of Severe storms by then. The primary threat will be large hail. Rain chances drop for St. Patrick’s Day. Friday brings rain and a return threat of Severe Storms. Drier this weekend with seasonable temperatures and sunshine. Warming to the 80s next week
First Alert Meteorologist
Chris Zelman
Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.