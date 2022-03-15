Downtown Albany’s master plan asks which businesses can thrive in the Good Life City

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Albany’s downtown master plan is an effort to bring more businesses and people to the downtown area. The plan is also trying to define which businesses could thrive downtown.

There are several vacant buildings in downtown Albany (WALB)

Downtown Albany is in the early stages of its’ newest master plan. The last one was in 2016. Since then, they’ve seen growth, but they’re still looking at ways to bring more people and businesses in.

The Downtown Manager Lequrica Gaskins said economic development is at the forefront of their plan.

Lequrica Gaskins is the City Of Albany's Downtown Manager (WALB)

“How can we help our small businesses? How can we help them be sustainable? How can we also help them create foundations where they can create jobs?” said Gaskins.

One of the ways they’re hoping to showcase downtown Albany is through what’s already there, like the Flint River, Ray Charles Plaza as well as other businesses.

“Things that we call places of entertainment where families can come in and friends can meet downtown,” said Gaskins.

That type of environment is what Ricky Arambulo liked about downtown. Moving to Albany three years ago and now working at a downtown business he said, they could use more of it.

Ricky Arambulo live and works in Albany. He says there needs to be more palces that allow socialization. (WALB)

″I would like for downtown to get a lot more exposure. I feel like the more people know about this place, they can see the potential to give it a chance. If you come down here and see that there’s a lot of good,” said Arambulo.

He also added he’d like to see more restaurants and hotels downtown, and according to the UGA Small Business Development Center, restaurants and retail do well in Albany.

Director Rob Martin said if you have an idea for a business, they can pull specific demographics from a specific area to answer the most important questions.

Rob Martin is the UGA Small Business Development Center Area Director (WALB)

“One, is there a need for that service and two, is the clientele there to support that business,” said Martin.

They also help businesses with expansion, hiring, and marketing processes for free.

“We’re not dream killers, but we are the ‘reality police’ because we want to make sure the concept works on paper first and foremost,” said Martin.

He said they are not a one-and-done shop, adding they’ve helped some businesses for up to 20 years.

The next step in their master plan is an open house. This is the first time residents will be able to see what type of businesses they’re recommending for downtown. If you’d like to go it’s Tuesday, March 29 from 4-7:30 p.m. at the Flint Riverquarium. A discussion period will be at 4 p.m., and the presentation will be at 6 p.m.

