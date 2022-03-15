Ask the Expert
APD: Woman wanted on arson, assault charges

She is wanted on arson and assault charges.(Source: Albany Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 10:48 AM EDT
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking for help finding a woman wanted on arson and aggravated assault charges.

The department’s criminal investigation bureau is looking for Anesha Breona Holder, 24.

She is described as 5′4 and weighs 137 pounds.

Police said she is considered armed and dangerous.

The Criminal Investigation Bureau with the Albany Police Department would like your assistance locating Anesha Breona...

Posted by Albany Ga Police Department on Monday, March 14, 2022

Anyone with information on Holder’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or an APD investigator at (229) 302-0807.

