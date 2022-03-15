APD: Woman wanted on arson, assault charges
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 10:48 AM EDT
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking for help finding a woman wanted on arson and aggravated assault charges.
The department’s criminal investigation bureau is looking for Anesha Breona Holder, 24.
She is described as 5′4 and weighs 137 pounds.
Police said she is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information on Holder’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or an APD investigator at (229) 302-0807.
