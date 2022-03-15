Albany dollar store alcohol license sparks debate

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany could get its first dollar store to sell liquor, a trend showing up around the country.

The Family Dollar on Dawson Road applied for a liquor license.

The application sparked a conversation at Tuesday’s Albany City Commission meeting.

“I just think it’s kind of nonsensical to maintain that folks that if they don’t have access to a Dollar Tree, they’re not gonna go somewhere else and get alcohol and ultimately, the responsibility is not on the business. It’s on our citizens,” Bo Dorough, Albany mayor, said.

The number of liquor licenses varies in town because of the constant opening and closing of businesses.

A Family Dollar in Albany has applied for a license to be able to sell alcohol. Should it be able to? https://bit.ly/3taqzY5 Posted by WALB News 10 on Tuesday, March 15, 2022

“The City of Albany, we kind of consistently stay around 208-209 licenses for the entire city,” W. Nathaniel Norman, Albany code enforcement director, said.

City commissioners all had an opinion on this potential approval.

Georgia Tech is helping with research on the presence of alcohol in economically deprived areas.

The commission plans to vote at its next meeting on March 22. If approved, Family Dollar would then need to apply with the state for their approval.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.