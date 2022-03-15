Ask the Expert
Albany dollar store alcohol license sparks debate

Video from WALB
By Nathalie Moreau
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany could get its first dollar store to sell liquor, a trend showing up around the country.

The Family Dollar on Dawson Road applied for a liquor license.

The application sparked a conversation at Tuesday’s Albany City Commission meeting.

“I just think it’s kind of nonsensical to maintain that folks that if they don’t have access to a Dollar Tree, they’re not gonna go somewhere else and get alcohol and ultimately, the responsibility is not on the business. It’s on our citizens,” Bo Dorough, Albany mayor, said.

The number of liquor licenses varies in town because of the constant opening and closing of businesses.

“The City of Albany, we kind of consistently stay around 208-209 licenses for the entire city,” W. Nathaniel Norman, Albany code enforcement director, said.

City commissioners all had an opinion on this potential approval.

Georgia Tech is helping with research on the presence of alcohol in economically deprived areas.

The commission plans to vote at its next meeting on March 22. If approved, Family Dollar would then need to apply with the state for their approval.

