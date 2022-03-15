Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

3 hurt in Lee Co. crash

The crash happened on Highway 19 South at Cedric Street.
The crash happened on Highway 19 South at Cedric Street.(Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 11:06 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Three people are being treated for injuries in a late Tuesday morning crash in Lee County, according to Fire Chief David Forrester.

The crash happened on Highway 19 South at Cedric Street.

Three vehicles, including a semi-truck, were involved.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Lewis Harris said northbound traffic on the highway is blocked. One lane going south is open.

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash.

WALB News 10 has a reporter headed to the scene to learn more. This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albany Police Department
Two shot in Tuesday shooting, APD investigating
House Resolution 2116 is known as the “Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair...
Biden Administration strongly endorsing natural hair discrimination bill
The incident happened at Rainbow on South Slappey Boulevard early Wednesday night.
APD officer recovering after assault during arrest attempt
The Family Dollar on Dawson Road applied for a liquor license.
Albany dollar store alcohol license sparks debate
An investigation is underway in the death of 19-year-old Jordan Benage, who died after he...
‘He was the light of my life’ Family speaks after 19-year-old dies from bus lift injuries

Latest News

WALB
‘12 years full of tears, yet still no answers’: Douglas family gather to honor Sandra Robinson
Sandra Robsinson was 32 years old when she was found dead in a Cellular Superstore on South...
‘12 years full of tears, yet still no answers’: Douglas family gather to honor Sandra Robinson
This is not a pass or fail excercise.
Recovery agencies practice emergency situations
Generic image
APD searching for suspect in Tuesday shooting
Mayor of Albany - Mayor Bo Dorough
APD’s new RedSpeed school zone proposal heads to city commission