3 hurt in Lee Co. crash

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Three people are being treated for injuries in a late Tuesday morning crash in Lee County, according to Fire Chief David Forrester.

The crash happened on Highway 19 South at Cedric Street.

Three vehicles, including a semi-truck, were involved.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Lewis Harris said northbound traffic on the highway is blocked. One lane going south is open.

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash.

WALB News 10 has a reporter headed to the scene to learn more. This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.

