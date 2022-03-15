1 arrested in Hillside Drive home invasion

Ask the Expert
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) has made an arrest in the Hillside Drive home invasion that occurred last year, according to the agency.

Jordan Shamar Jones, 17, was arrested and charged with home invasion and aggravated assault.

The victim of the Dec. 14 home invasion told police three men armed with handguns entered her home. The victim called out to her son but when her son saw the intruders, he backed into his room.

The suspects started shooting. APD said the victim’s son then retrieved a gun and returned fire.

After the exchange of fire, the suspects fled in a vehicle.

No one was injured during the incident but the home was left damaged.

Police said Jones is currently in jail on unrelated charges.

Police also said they are still searching for the other suspects involved in the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the other suspects is encouraged to call Crimestoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or contact an investigator at (229) 431-2100.

