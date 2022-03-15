1 arrested, 1 wanted in downtown Tifton burglaries

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A 17-year-old man has been arrested and a 20-year-old is wanted in connection to a recent string of burglaries in downtown Tifton, according to the Tifton Police Department.

Deonte Terron Mack, 17, was charged in connection to the burglaries, which happened at several downtown Tifton businesses.

Deonte Mack was arrested in connection to the downtown Tifton burglaries. (Source: Tifton Police Department)

Fabian Mullins, 20, is wanted in connection to those burglaries.

The Tifton Police Department is asking for help finding Mullins and police said not to approach him.

Anyone with information on Mullins’ whereabouts is asked to call the Tifton Police Department at (229) 382-3132 or 911.

