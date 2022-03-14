Ask the Expert
Wife finds video, reports husband in molestation of 5-year-old

Charles Hawkins Jr.
Charles Hawkins Jr.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta man was arrested on suspicion of molesting a 5-year-old girl after his wife found a video of it and called authorities, according to deputies.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were called at 4:15 a.m. Sunday to a home in the 3800 block of Mike Padgett Highway to investigate a past sexual assault.

Deputies said Pamela Hawkins stated that she discovered a video of her husband, Charles Hawkins Jr., 49, molesting the girl. The video showed it had been recorded at 3:07 a.m. Friday, according to deputies.

The suspect’s wife told deputies he had left the residence on foot two minutes before their arrival.

Additional deputies arrived and began an investigation, during which they found the suspect hiding in the bathroom, according to authorities.

Charles Hawkins was being held Monday in Richmond County jail on charges that include aggravated sexual battery, child molestation — non-aggravated, sexual exploitation of children and aggravated sexual battery, according to jail records.

