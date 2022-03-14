Georgia House 2023 budget raises pay and agency funding

Ask the Expert
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 11:56 AM EDT
ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia state government’s 2023 budget promises higher pay for teachers, state employees, lawmakers and retirees.

The state would cut fees on university students and spend more on mental health and policing.

House Bill 911 goes to the Senate for more debate after passing the House 155-3 on Friday. The document would spend $30.2 billion in state tax money, and $57.9 billion overall.

Those are big boosts from where the state began its 2022 budget, thanks to bountiful tax revenues and federal assistance.

The spending plan would continue $2,000 raises for teachers and $5,000 raises for state employees that will begin in the amended 2022 budget.

