Americus PD looking for known gang member

Riyod Oshay Reddick, 22, is wanted for terroristic threats and acts.
Riyod Oshay Reddick, 22, is wanted for terroristic threats and acts.(Source: Americus Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 6:23 PM EDT
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The Americus Police Department is asking for help finding a wanted man that they say is a known gang member.

Riyod Oshay Reddick, 22, is wanted for terroristic threats and acts.

He is described as 5′8-5′11, approximately 150 pounds and has black hair, brown eyes, face, neck and chest tattoos and gold teeth.

Police said he is armed and dangerous.

Posted by Americus Georgia Police Department on Saturday, March 12, 2022

Anyone with information is asked to call the Americus Police Department at (229) 924-4550 or the Georgia Bureau of Investigation at (229) 931-2439.

