9 arrested in Coffee Co. after gang activity investigation

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Several alleged gang members have been arrested after an investigation into gang-related crimes, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Agents said they received a request to investigate from the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office. Information was also received from the Douglas Police Department and the Department of Community Supervision.

Region 4 Gang Specialists and agents, Douglas Police Department drug investigators, Coffee County detectives, Georgia State Patrol troopers and Department of Community Supervision officers led investigators to document the activity of Bloods, Piru, Gangster Disciples, Down South Georgia Boys, Sur 13, Bounty Hunter, G-Shyne and Ghostface Gangster Gang.

As a result, gang searches were initiated Friday for gang members, wanted persons and their residences. The following were arrested following the investigation:

Lonnie Wright, 37, of Douglas, parole warrant for possession of firearm by felon

John Wayne Davis, 47, of Douglas, probation warrant for burglary and theft by taking

Fallon Brabon, 38, of Douglas, probation warrant

John Foshee, 31, of Douglas, parole and probation warrants for trafficking amphetamine and possession of firearm by convicted felon

Ray Batten, 24, of Douglas, probation violation warrant for possession of methamphetamine.

Justin Jewell, 41, of Douglas, probation warrant for burglary

Jonathan Tucker, 38, of Douglas, criminal damage to property

Kenvin T. Collins, 48, of Douglas, possession of firearm by convicted felon

James R. Spell, 55, of Broxton, felony theft by taking

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Office in Douglas at (912) 389-4103 or Douglas Police Department at (912) 384-2222. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

