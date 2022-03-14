Ask the Expert
9 arrested in Coffee Co. after gang activity investigation

Several alleged gang members have been arrested after an investigation into gang-related crimes.
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Several alleged gang members have been arrested after an investigation into gang-related crimes, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Agents said they received a request to investigate from the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office. Information was also received from the Douglas Police Department and the Department of Community Supervision.

Region 4 Gang Specialists and agents, Douglas Police Department drug investigators, Coffee County detectives, Georgia State Patrol troopers and Department of Community Supervision officers led investigators to document the activity of Bloods, Piru, Gangster Disciples, Down South Georgia Boys, Sur 13, Bounty Hunter, G-Shyne and Ghostface Gangster Gang.

As a result, gang searches were initiated Friday for gang members, wanted persons and their residences. The following were arrested following the investigation:

  • Lonnie Wright, 37, of Douglas, parole warrant for possession of firearm by felon
  • John Wayne Davis, 47, of Douglas, probation warrant for burglary and theft by taking
  • Fallon Brabon, 38, of Douglas, probation warrant
  • John Foshee, 31, of Douglas, parole and probation warrants for trafficking amphetamine and possession of firearm by convicted felon
  • Ray Batten, 24, of Douglas, probation violation warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
  • Justin Jewell, 41, of Douglas, probation warrant for burglary
  • Jonathan Tucker, 38, of Douglas, criminal damage to property
  • Kenvin T. Collins, 48, of Douglas, possession of firearm by convicted felon
  • James R. Spell, 55, of Broxton, felony theft by taking

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Office in Douglas at (912) 389-4103 or Douglas Police Department at (912) 384-2222. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

