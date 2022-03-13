ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A cool and dry evening is in store across Southwest Georgia this evening with temperatures manly sitting in the 50s. This is all due to the light northerly winds that are driving in a cool, and dry air mass. You can also expect this to translate into our overnight lows will many areas falling into the cold 30s for Monday morning, but no freezing 20s are expected. By Monday winds will start shifting out of the south as high pressure is pushed eastward and low pressure pushes closer. This in turn will drive in warmer air and raise dew points over the next few days to lead to a new chance for showers and thunderstorms. These showers and storms will start on Tuesday as a warm front lifts close to the area. A few strong storms are possible with a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) in southern counties along US 84 or GA 38. This could feature a chance for damaging winds, tornadoes, or flooding rainfall. The strongest of storms will stay to our South in Florida. More showers and storms are possible on Wednesday, but going into Thursday things dry up quickly. Expect plentiful sunshine and mild highs for Thursday and then Friday we head right back to the rainy and stormy conditions once again. Next weekend will start rainy before turning sunny to end the weekend.

