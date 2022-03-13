First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - After a fairly active start to the day, we have seen a much drier, cooler, and breezier day. Sadly, we will not be getting rid of the cold temperatures anytime soon as lows for tonight are expected to fall into the low 20s in a few spots. This is why the National Weather Service has a Freeze Warning in effect for all counties in Southwest Georgia through Sunday morning at 10 AM. This could be harmful to the 4 P’s - People, Plants, Pipes, and Pets so please take caution. Wind chills will also be fairly cool with some areas feeling much cooler due to the breezy winds throughout the evening and parts of the overnight hours, but thankfully we will not see breezy winds into the morning and the rest of Sunday. Highs for the day on Sunday will climb into the upper 50s under beautiful and sunny skies with another cold night in store in the mid-30s. Monday is much warmer as winds have turned out of the south leading to a moisture return ahead of a low-pressure system. This will lead to showers being possible on Monday night going into Tuesday. A few thunderstorms cannot be ruled out, but the Storm Prediction Center does have a few areas in South Georgia under a slight risk already for severe weather on Tuesday. This will include a chance for all modes of severe weather, so stay alert once again. We will stay fairly wet on Wednesday as more showers and storms work through the area, but we will dry out on Thursday. More rain by the next Friday, so this dry period will not last long by any means.

