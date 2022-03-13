Douglas welcomes back NFL star Tyreek Hill

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Nearly a decade after high school graduation, a local football hero is giving back.

Tyreek Hill was born in Pearson and attended Coffee High School.

“To build a legacy and be remembered. This will always be a part of my legacy,” Hill says that’s is his purpose in returning.

Next week in Douglas will be the opening ceremony of a sports complex. Hill says he wants this to inspire youth to work hard and he wants to give them every opportunity to do it.

Tyreek Hill was drafted to the Chiefs in 2016 and since then has made it to six pro-bowls and even won a Super Bowl.

Tyreek Hill Day is an event to celebrate his accomplishments and to motivate youth in the community to dream as big as he did. At the event, his high school jersey was retired and he personally met hundreds of his fans, young and old. Fans that now root for the Chiefs as well as the Falcons.

Fans hold up signs to show support for Hill (WALB)

“I’ve got four kids. For them to see somebody from the small town of Pearson make it to where he is now and be so humble,” says Barrett Tucker, a youth sports coach in Coffee county.

He uses Hill as an example for his players because he was a multi-sport athlete who came from their city.

“He chose to come back here to talk to his community and see how much we support him and love him,” Tucker says.

Hill embraces the role he has taken.

“I want to see these kids succeed. I wanna see these kids get as much other life as possible. I’m going to get some people in the community and bring them right along with me so we can build this thing up together,” says Hill.

Hill is also inspiring his siblings. I spoke with his sisters who were in attendance. They tell me that he motivates them to run track and play soccer to the best of their ability.

