Teacher gets surprised by military husband’s return

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Being an Army wife is no easy task but one spouse at the International Studies Elementary Charter, home of the Dolphins, got the surprise of a lifetime.

First Grade teacher Leah Brown was at a loss for words when her husband popped up during her student’s spelling test.

Leah Brown and Henry Brown embracing their daughter after 9 months apart (WALB)

“I’ve been doing a rotation in South Korea at Camp Casey, Camp Hoodie, maintaining readiness with my unit,” said Henry Brown, Father, Husband & Corporal in the U.S. Army.

Leah said she knew her husband was on the way home but didn’t expect to see him in her classroom.

“My initial reaction was like ‘what? I’ve been texting you trying to figure out did you make your flight and if you are going to be here,’ so, it was definitely total shock because I thought he was on his way to Atlanta,” Leah said.

Leah’s husband was able to pull off this surprise with the help of his father-in-law, brother-in-law and the School’s Principal John Davis.

“Well maybe about three weeks ago, her husband gave me a call and wanted to come in and surprise her here at the school. So, we got settled in on a date. Of course, we wanted to be a part of it,” said Davis. “We believe in family, so we just thought it would be so great having him come in and surprise her here at the job.”

The time apart is not easy for the men and women in uniform.

“It’s tough to deal with because we are as soldiers married and we’re lonely at that time frame because we can’t physically see our loved ones. So, with the technology that we have to see them over camera Zoom call, video call, even a text message or a picture, it helps a little bit. But it’s nothing like the physical touch,” Henry said.

Leah said there are some things military families can do while their loved one is serving the country.

“Definitely keep that communication open. That is what is going to strengthen you this entire time. You’re going to need that. Make sure to have those hard conversations and so when you’re going through this period of reintegration, you all are on that same page,” Leah said.

Brown says that communication also continues with their daughter.

“It’s kind of hard because she’s so young, so of course, it would be a different conversation if she was older. But having that conversation and being on the phone with her and constantly seeing him every day, thanks to modern technology, so she knows who daddy is,” she said.

Leah got to end her day early and spent some much-needed time with her family.

Leah Brown and Henry Brown and their family (WALB)

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.