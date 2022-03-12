SGMC launches new breast clinic

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) -South Georgia Medical Center opened a new breast clinic for women who are experiencing breast problems and need treatment faster.

Health professionals say this new clinic will help take services to the next level.

SGMC’s Women’s Imaging Center offers 3D Mammography exams by way of Tomography.

Tomography is the latest advancement in mammography that shows three-dimensional images compressed into two dimensions.

Health professionals said it’s important for them to encourage women to get these mammogram screenings because the earlier the patient is diagnosed, the better the outcome will be.

The opening of the clinic will allow a decrease in patients’ wait time.

“From listening to patients, patients were concerned because it was taking so long for them to get a diagnosis, like two months. And of course, that increased their anxiety about this whole process, so we’ve tried to implement protocols to make this time frame shorter,” said Lori Troullie, SGMC Breast Nurse Navigator.

The American College of Radiology recommends mammograms beginning at age 40 and every year after.

For an appointment, the center is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

