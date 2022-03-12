Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

SGMC launches new breast clinic

By Alicia Lewis
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 1:17 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) -South Georgia Medical Center opened a new breast clinic for women who are experiencing breast problems and need treatment faster.

Health professionals say this new clinic will help take services to the next level.

SGMC’s Women’s Imaging Center offers 3D Mammography exams by way of Tomography.

Tomography is the latest advancement in mammography that shows three-dimensional images compressed into two dimensions.

Health professionals said it’s important for them to encourage women to get these mammogram screenings because the earlier the patient is diagnosed, the better the outcome will be.

The opening of the clinic will allow a decrease in patients’ wait time.

“From listening to patients, patients were concerned because it was taking so long for them to get a diagnosis, like two months. And of course, that increased their anxiety about this whole process, so we’ve tried to implement protocols to make this time frame shorter,” said Lori Troullie, SGMC Breast Nurse Navigator.

The American College of Radiology recommends mammograms beginning at age 40 and every year after.

For an appointment, the center is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing teen from Georgia.
Two teens from Lowndes High School went missing
The late Frank Brown stands in front of the Deerfield-Windsor lower school sign.
Honoring a fallen legend at Deerfield-Windsor School
Hill grew up in Coffee County and wore number 26 when he played in high school
Douglas welcomes back NFL star Tyreek Hill
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day declared for Friday, Saturday
Yousef Jabar Humaidi
Shop owner charged with selling tobacco, vape products to minors

Latest News

Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital
Friday marks 2 years since Phoebe’s first COVID-19 patient
Phoebe, ATC expands partnership
Phoebe, ATC expands educational partnership, aims for nursing increase
Former COVID-19 patient talks about long road to recovery
Former COVID-19 patient talks about long road to recovery
Mental health bills passes Georgia house
Georgia House passes Mental Health Bill