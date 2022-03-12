Ask the Expert
Severe storms possible late Friday night

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 7:33 PM EST
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - First Alert Weather Day extends into Saturday morning. An Enhanced Risk for strong-severe storms remains tonight into early Saturday. The risk rapidly increases with threats of damaging wind gusts to 70mph, a few tornadoes, large hail and flash flooding as a squall line moves into SGA around midnight. The squall line pushes east across SGA with those threats until about 7am.

Make sure you have multiple ways to receive any watches or warnings that may be issued and you know exactly where you’ll seek safety.

Storms will likely produce heavy rain which brings a flash flooding threat especially for areas along the GA/FL line which are under a Flash Flood Watch until 11am Saturday.

As a strong cold passes brisk northwest winds ushers in very cold air. A Windy Advisory will be in effect until 7pm Saturday with gusts to 35mph. Therefore sunny, windy and cold with falling temperatures Saturday.

Sunday starts with a late season freeze as lows drop into the mid-upper 20s. Chilly 50s with tons of sunshine through the afternoon.

Following winter’s return over the weekend, early week brings a warming trend with 70s and scattered showers for a few days.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

