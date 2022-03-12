Public transportation expansion headed to Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta is expanding its on-demand, public transit system, and it’s happening at the perfect time with gas prices so high.

Sen. Jon Ossoff visited the city and saw the need for expansion. He approved the program for $993,000 to buy more vehicles for Valdosta On-Demand and ensure more Valdosta residents have access to safe, reliable public transit.

Mayor James Matheson said the city-operated ride service has been extremely popular in Valdosta. So much so that often rides are often full.

The city plans to add three more vehicles this year and three more next year.

”When people call for service, they’re just full, they’re occupied,” the mayor said.

For Valdosta residents, this means a better quality of life. They will have access to healthcare.

Rides will only be $2.

