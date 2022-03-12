Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Public transportation expansion headed to Valdosta

Video from WALB
By Alicia Lewis
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 1:14 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta is expanding its on-demand, public transit system, and it’s happening at the perfect time with gas prices so high.

Sen. Jon Ossoff visited the city and saw the need for expansion. He approved the program for $993,000 to buy more vehicles for Valdosta On-Demand and ensure more Valdosta residents have access to safe, reliable public transit.

Mayor James Matheson said the city-operated ride service has been extremely popular in Valdosta. So much so that often rides are often full.

The city plans to add three more vehicles this year and three more next year.

”When people call for service, they’re just full, they’re occupied,” the mayor said.

For Valdosta residents, this means a better quality of life. They will have access to healthcare.

Rides will only be $2.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing teen from Georgia.
Two teens from Lowndes High School went missing
The late Frank Brown stands in front of the Deerfield-Windsor lower school sign.
Honoring a fallen legend at Deerfield-Windsor School
Hill grew up in Coffee County and wore number 26 when he played in high school
Douglas welcomes back NFL star Tyreek Hill
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day declared for Friday, Saturday
Yousef Jabar Humaidi
Shop owner charged with selling tobacco, vape products to minors

Latest News

Paulk Vineyard hosts third annual Wine Festival
Paulk Vineyard hosts third annual Wine Festival
Hill grew up in Coffee County and wore number 26 when he played in high school
Douglas welcomes back NFL star Tyreek Hill
A family owned winery in southwest georgia hosted its 3rd annual Wine Festival. Last year it...
Paulk Vineyard hosts 3rd annual Wine Festival
Missing teen from Georgia.
Two teens from Lowndes High School went missing
Authorities are looking for 17-year-old Christopher Darrell Lembrick, Jr.
Americus police looking for 17-year-old wanted on multiple charges