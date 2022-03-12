Paulk Vineyard hosts 3rd annual Wine Festival

WRAY, Ga. (WALB) - An Irwin County family-owned winery hosted its third annual Wine Festival. Last year, the wine festival had to take some critical safety precautions due to COVID. This year, they had an amazing turnout.

Each year, the Paulk Family hosts its annual wine festival to bring to the Irwin County community and surrounding areas. They say the legacy of the winery is built on faith, family, and farming.

Chris and his wife, Jorjanne Paulk, are the owners of the Paulk Vineyard. They tell me they partner with wineries throughout the southeast and all over the state of Georgia. This event was inspired to highlight all the great things that their partners are also doing.

“We’re excited to highlight all the great things being made here in south Georgia,” Chris says.

Now that some COVID restrictions are easing, attendees say this was the perfect time to get out and enjoy the wine tasting. There were over 30 vendors in attendance.

The wine festival is usually held each year in March. Tickets can be found on Paulk Vineyards Facebook page. Chris and Jorjanna say they are already excited to start planning for next year’s festival.

