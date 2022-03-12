Ask the Expert
Lowndes Co. I-75 lane construction scheduled

Lowndes County
Lowndes County(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 11:30 PM EST
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - I-75 lane closures at Exit 2/Lake Park Bellville Road are scheduled to change on March 15 for the continued reconstruction of the interchange, according to the Department of Transportation (DOT).

The inside left lanes of I-75 north and south that have been closed for bridge construction are scheduled to reopen.

DOT officials said the contractor plans to close the southbound outside right lane that night, so shoulder work can be done.

Protective barriers that have been in place for the installation of new mile markers and overhead sign structures will also be removed.

Once shoulder construction is nearing completion on the southbound side, estimated to take about a month, the contractor will move to the northbound side and close off the outside north lane.

The timing will depend on favorable weather.

The reconstruction of the interchange to improve its operational capability and allow for any future widening of I-75 is currently scheduled to be complete this fall.

The total cost of the project, including preliminary engineering, right of way acquisition and construction, is approximately $49 million.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

