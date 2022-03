ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County soccer program saw two wins on Friday night as Northside made their way to Leesburg.

The Lady Trojans took care of business first winning 7-0 to improve to 7-3-1 on the season.

The boys would follow and they would also win by the final of 7-0. With the win the trojans move to 10-2 on the season.

