Kyric Davis gears up for GHSA slam dunk contest

Davis chats with coach during practice
By Kyle Logan
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 12:15 PM EST
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - To high school hoops, this weekend will be an exciting one for Sumter County star Kyric Davis.

Davis was one of three high school basketball players voted on to compete in this years GHSA slam dunk contest.

The star forward is excited to show Macon what he’s got and of course represent the Panthers one last time, and when I asked Kyric what he would need to do to win this thing, this is what he had to say.

“I’m just going to have to go out there and do something just spectacular that ain’t nobody seen before,” said Davis. “They are going to see a lot of stuff that they probably thought I could never do. It means a lot, out of 50 people who entered I got picked and was one of the people who actually made it, it means a lot. It’s going to feel good to put my jersey on one more time before I go and hopefully I can bring something back.”

Hoping to bring hardware back to Americus and we wish Kyric the best of luck.

