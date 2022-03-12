Ask the Expert
Jets joining big dance out in Hutchinson

South Georgia Tech runs through a drill during practice
South Georgia Tech runs through a drill during practice(Source: WALB)
By Kyle Logan
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 11:03 AM EST
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - March madness has arrived within college basketball, as tournament play for a few of our college teams is set to begin later this week.

Up in Americus it’s a busy time inside the Hangar, as the men from South Georgia Tech are making their first trip to the national tournament for the first time since 2014.

And what a time to be making that first trip.. as the tournament celebrates year number 75 up in Kansas.

The Jets earned a 19-seed following their automatic bid out of region 17 thanks to that championship win up in Rome over the weekend.

Now, the Jets are hoping to put together a run for the ages and the guys believe they have the team to make it happen.

Sure, they aren’t a top seed but the question the Jets are asking this week is why not them.

“Because we hadn’t been out there in eight years and the history of South Georgia Tech out there, they have not won a game,” said Jets head coach Chris Ballauer. “The last time they were out there they were a four seed and went out there and got beat so it’s kind of one of those things where I think it’s a great opportunity to really showcase what we have here and I think it’s lining up perfect for us.”

And the Jets will open up play in Kansas on March 15th against South plains.

